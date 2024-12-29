Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Short Interest Down 29.1% in December

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the November 30th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
UETMF stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $757.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19. Universal Entertainment has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $9.44.
