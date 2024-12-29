Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Short Interest Down 29.1% in December

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the November 30th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

UETMF stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $757.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19. Universal Entertainment has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

