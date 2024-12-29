Urbanfund (CVE:UFC) Shares Down 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Urbanfund Corp. (CVE:UFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.84. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Urbanfund Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$44.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.83.

About Urbanfund

Urbanfund Corp. owns, develops, and operates a real estate portfolio for residential and commercial properties in Canada. The company focuses on identifying, evaluating, and investing in real estate and real estate related projects. Its assets are located in Toronto, Belleville, and London, Ontario; and Quebec City and Montreal, Quebec.

