US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the November 30th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $426,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $828,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after buying an additional 23,792 shares during the period.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBIL stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.83 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.07.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1763 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

