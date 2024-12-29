Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI) Short Interest Up 68.2% in December

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,700 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the November 30th total of 214,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 625,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $346,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF by 1,008.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 150,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 137,151 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 42,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 22,676 shares during the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of WGMI opened at $23.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04. Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $31.89.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Dividend Announcement

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0493 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides active exposure to companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from bitcoin mining operations and/or services related to bitcoin mining. WGMI was launched on Feb 7, 2022 and is managed by Valkyrie.

