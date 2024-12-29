Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI) Short Interest Up 68.2% in December

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,700 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the November 30th total of 214,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 625,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Institutional Trading of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $346,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF by 1,008.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 150,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 137,151 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 42,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 22,676 shares during the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Price Performance
Shares of WGMI opened at $23.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04. Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $31.89.
Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Dividend Announcement
About Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF
The Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides active exposure to companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from bitcoin mining operations and/or services related to bitcoin mining. WGMI was launched on Feb 7, 2022 and is managed by Valkyrie.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.