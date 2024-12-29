Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.089 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Vermilion Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years. Vermilion Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 45.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vermilion Energy to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE VET opened at $8.92 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

