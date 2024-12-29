Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Vermilion Energy Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$12.86 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$11.84 and a 52-week high of C$17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.95.
Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$490.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$497.45 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 45.56% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. On average, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 1.3956262 EPS for the current year.
Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.
