Via Renewables, Inc. (VIASP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 on January 15th

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.7185 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Via Renewables has raised its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ VIASP opened at $23.58 on Friday. Via Renewables has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $24.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.46.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

