Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the November 30th total of 114,800 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 207,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

VVOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Vivos Therapeutics from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.60 target price on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ VVOS opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90. Vivos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 7.68.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

