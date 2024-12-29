Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the November 30th total of 114,800 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 207,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
VVOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Vivos Therapeutics from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.60 target price on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on VVOS
Vivos Therapeutics Stock Performance
Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile
Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vivos Therapeutics
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.