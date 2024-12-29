Vox Royalty Corp. (VOXR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on January 14th

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Vox Royalty has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vox Royalty to earn ($0.01) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -400.0%.

Vox Royalty Price Performance

NASDAQ:VOXR opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $118.89 million, a PE ratio of -117.50 and a beta of 0.83. Vox Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.24.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

