Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Update

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the November 30th total of 40,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Wah Fu Education Group Stock Performance
WAFU opened at $1.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81. Wah Fu Education Group has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $2.85.
About Wah Fu Education Group
