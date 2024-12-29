WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the November 30th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

WANG & LEE GROUP Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of WLGS opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74. WANG & LEE GROUP has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $5.57.

WANG & LEE GROUP Company Profile

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc operates as a construction contractor in Hong Kong and Mainland. The company engages in the contract engineering, installation, and out-fitting of electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire safety systems, and water supply and sewage disposal systems for the public and private sectors.

