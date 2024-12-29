Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) Short Interest Update

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the November 30th total of 117,600 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 621,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wearable Devices Stock Performance

Wearable Devices stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62. Wearable Devices has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $16.00.

Get Wearable Devices alerts:

Wearable Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures; and SNC sensor module, an operating system (OS) software package and algorithm package to customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Wearable Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wearable Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.