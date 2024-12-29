Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) Short Interest Update

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the November 30th total of 117,600 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 621,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wearable Devices Stock Performance
Wearable Devices stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62. Wearable Devices has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $16.00.
Wearable Devices Company Profile
