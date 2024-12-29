Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY) Short Interest Down 47.2% in December

Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the November 30th total of 2,650,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Webuy Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBUY opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Webuy Global has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.

Webuy Global Company Profile

Webuy Global Ltd operates as an e-commerce retailer company in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The company sells food and beverages, fresh produces, lifestyle daily essential items, e-vouchers, miscellaneous daily needs products, and other personal care products, as well as sells packaged tours. Webuy Global Ltd was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

