WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL) Short Interest Update

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 93.3% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

WHFCL stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.37. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $25.73.

Get WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4922 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.