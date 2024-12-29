WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.66 and last traded at C$1.62, with a volume of 131501 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$1.00 to C$1.40 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. National Bankshares raised their price target on WildBrain from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

WildBrain Price Performance

Insider Transactions at WildBrain

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 246.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.24. The stock has a market cap of C$340.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.87.

In other WildBrain news, insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 69,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.57 per share, with a total value of C$109,553.32. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the development, production, and distribution of films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Content and Licensing; Global Licensing; and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children’s and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and sells advertising ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) platforms.

