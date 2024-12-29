Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.73. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

