William Brennan Acquires 300 Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Stock

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) Director William Brennan acquired 300 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$55.70 per share, with a total value of C$16,710.00.

William Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altus Group alerts:

On Tuesday, December 17th, William Brennan bought 1,227 shares of Altus Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$56.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,239.61.

On Thursday, December 12th, William Brennan purchased 171 shares of Altus Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$57.50 per share, with a total value of C$9,832.50.

On Tuesday, December 10th, William Brennan acquired 7,286 shares of Altus Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$57.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$417,050.64.

On Monday, November 25th, William Brennan bought 43 shares of Altus Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$57.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,479.38.

On Wednesday, November 20th, William Brennan purchased 1,738 shares of Altus Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$57.30 per share, with a total value of C$99,587.40.

On Monday, November 18th, William Brennan acquired 11,144 shares of Altus Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$56.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$624,175.44.

On Thursday, November 14th, William Brennan bought 11,744 shares of Altus Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$57.30 per share, with a total value of C$672,931.20.

On Tuesday, November 12th, William Brennan purchased 15,320 shares of Altus Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$57.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$878,602.00.

Altus Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TSE AIF opened at C$56.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.97. Altus Group Limited has a 12-month low of C$40.01 and a 12-month high of C$61.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 939.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altus Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.11.

Read Our Latest Report on AIF

Altus Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.