Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Willis Towers Watson Public has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years. Willis Towers Watson Public has a payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public to earn $18.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $316.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.45, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $237.50 and a one year high of $334.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WTW shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $352.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $359.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.33.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Stories

