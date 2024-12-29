Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the November 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $285.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $324.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.78. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $241.78 and a 1 year high of $433.86.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.24 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 17.05%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.38, for a total transaction of $86,285.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,285.08. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wingstop by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 816,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $326,020,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Wingstop by 7.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 647,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,485,000 after buying an additional 46,772 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 36.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,860,000 after acquiring an additional 161,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,630,000 after purchasing an additional 134,802 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Wingstop from $450.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $458.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.74.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

