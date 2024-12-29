Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90-$3.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.99 billion.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

WGO opened at $46.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.88. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $74.10.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $625.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.23 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -206.06%.

WGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 12,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $690,271.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,953.92. This trade represents a 33.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Fisher purchased 2,000 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.81 per share, for a total transaction of $109,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,554.27. This trade represents a 6.61 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

