Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 951,600 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 766,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Wintrust Financial stock opened at $125.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.18. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $89.68 and a 12-month high of $142.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.83 and its 200 day moving average is $112.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $615.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 4,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $473,967.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,420.93. The trade was a 8.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.46, for a total transaction of $182,330.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,604.04. This trade represents a 9.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,198 shares of company stock worth $2,445,314. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 62.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth $61,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 24.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.
