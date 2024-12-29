Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.5 %
WTFCM opened at $25.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
