World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $112.20, but opened at $109.35. World Acceptance shares last traded at $109.35, with a volume of 2,433 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens started coverage on World Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

World Acceptance Stock Down 1.3 %

Insider Transactions at World Acceptance

The stock has a market cap of $636.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 19.53, a quick ratio of 19.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.48 and its 200 day moving average is $118.97.

In other news, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $62,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,591. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of World Acceptance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in World Acceptance by 282.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Featured Articles

