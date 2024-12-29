WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Trading Up 2.2% – Still a Buy?

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $180.00 and last traded at $180.00. Approximately 25,011 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 361% from the average daily volume of 5,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.16.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.66.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

