1,614 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by SK Wealth Management LLC

SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,291,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $418,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 47.7% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 389,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,899,000 after buying an additional 125,831 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.35. 2,043,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,590. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $146.67 and a twelve month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

