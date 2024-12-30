2,318 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Purchased by SK Wealth Management LLC

SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 30,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,130,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,853,000 after purchasing an additional 84,394 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,639 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 82,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.71. 1,042,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,191. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $75.00 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

