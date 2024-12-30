2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Down 7.3% – Here’s What Happened

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.31 and last traded at $49.35. 4,445,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 6,681,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.24.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 4.8 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.67.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.5768 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.
About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
