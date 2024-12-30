3,751 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by SK Wealth Management LLC

SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of SK Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $395,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 238,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,412,000 after purchasing an additional 60,696 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $416.74. The stock had a trading volume of 909,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,465. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $300.28 and a twelve month high of $428.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $408.05 and its 200 day moving average is $386.28.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.