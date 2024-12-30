702,681 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Purchased by SK Wealth Management LLC

SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 702,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,205,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 29.4% of SK Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. SK Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 187,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $350,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $28.31. 6,337,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,515,570. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

