88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Up 46.4% in December

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,634,500 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the November 30th total of 6,580,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,102,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

88 Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EEENF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. 18,993,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,678,459. 88 Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Get 88 Energy alerts:

88 Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in the United States and Namibia. The company was formerly known as Tangiers Petroleum Limited and changed its name to 88 Energy Limited in February 2015. 88 Energy Limited was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for 88 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 88 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.