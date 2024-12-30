88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Up 46.4% in December

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,634,500 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the November 30th total of 6,580,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,102,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
88 Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:EEENF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. 18,993,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,678,459. 88 Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
88 Energy Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 88 Energy
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for 88 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 88 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.