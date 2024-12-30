AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Short Interest Update

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the November 30th total of 163,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 382.3 days.

AAK AB (publ.) Stock Performance

ARHUF opened at $28.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.31. AAK AB has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $28.05.

AAK AB (publ.) Company Profile

Featured Articles

AAK AB (publ.) develops and sells plant-based oils and fats in Sweden and internationally. The company operates through Food Ingredients, Chocolate & Confectionery Fats, and Technical Products & Feed. It offers food ingredients for bakery, dairy, nutrition, plant-based, and foodservice industries; chocolate and confectionery fats that serves the manufacturers of chocolate, spreads, and fillings products, as well as in the personal care industry; and plant based emollients distinct from synthetic, animal, or fossil based raw materials used in face, body, and sun care products.

