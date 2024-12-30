AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Short Interest Update

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 419,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Insider Activity at AAON

In other AAON news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 5,750 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $804,195.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,411.20. This trade represents a 36.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Casey Kidwell sold 4,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total value of $654,078.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,490.14. This represents a 49.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,329 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,726 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAON

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of AAON by 202.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AAON during the third quarter valued at $36,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AAON in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Baird R W upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

AAON Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of AAON traded down $2.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,822. AAON has a twelve month low of $68.38 and a twelve month high of $144.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.73.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $327.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.80 million. AAON had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AAON will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

