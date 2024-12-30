Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL) Short Interest Update

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the November 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Trading Up 3.4 %

ABLLL stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.09. 6,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,860. Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.22.

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6172 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th.

