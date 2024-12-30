ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Short Interest Down 29.7% in December

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,100 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the November 30th total of 294,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ABC-Mart,Inc. Price Performance

ABC-Mart,Inc. stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.91.

About ABC-Mart,Inc.

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

