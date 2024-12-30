Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the November 30th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 598,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 205.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 729,750 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Adicet Bio by 790.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 409,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 363,095 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Adicet Bio by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 463,600 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 330.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 609,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 467,898 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 24,203 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adicet Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $0.93 on Monday. Adicet Bio has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $76.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). Sell-side analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ACET. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Adicet Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adicet Bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Further Reading

