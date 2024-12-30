Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Trading Up 3.2% – Time to Buy?

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.52 and last traded at $45.48. 702,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,056,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAP. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Advance Auto Parts to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 4.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 63.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.37.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.53). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, EVP Tammy M. Finley sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $56,220.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,159.96. The trade was a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,908,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,155 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 159.7% in the second quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,162,000 after buying an additional 768,664 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 76.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,197,000 after acquiring an additional 547,696 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,477,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $14,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

