Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,420,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the November 30th total of 8,010,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 466,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David A. Peacock bought 16,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $54,888.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,352,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,761,695.70. This represents a 0.71 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atairos Partners GP Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 121.0% during the second quarter. Atairos Partners GP Inc. now owns 10,985,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014,317 shares during the period. CVC Management Holdings II Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVC Management Holdings II Ltd. now owns 81,610,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,785,000 after acquiring an additional 902,415 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Advantage Solutions by 13.9% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,617,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 197,534 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,407,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after buying an additional 1,388,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 23.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 194,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 36,547 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advantage Solutions Trading Down 2.7 %

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ADV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.89. 11,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,133. Advantage Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.44.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

