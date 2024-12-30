Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Trading 4.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) rose 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.24 and last traded at $17.24. Approximately 675,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,346,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Up 4.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $509.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 49.63% and a return on equity of 29.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 1,535.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,619,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,993 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 769.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,100,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 974,028 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 339.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 339,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 262,469 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter worth $2,133,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 158.4% in the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 308,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 189,369 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Further Reading

