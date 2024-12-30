AEye, Inc. Files Prospectus Supplement to Increase Maximum Issuable Common Stock Shares

On December 30, 2024, AEye, Inc. submitted a prospectus supplement to adjust the maximum number of shares of its common stock (Placement Shares) that could be issued under the At Market Issuance Sales Agreement with A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners. The update now allows for an aggregate issuance of up to $5,230,000 worth of Placement Shares.

Get alerts:

The issuance and sale of these Placement Shares will be conducted in accordance with the Company’s registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-274546), initially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 15, 2023. This registration statement was declared effective on September 26, 2023, and has been supplemented by subsequent prospectus supplements, including the most recent one dated December 30, 2024.

Included in the submission is a legal opinion from Allen Overy Shearman Sterling US LLP pertaining to the Placement Shares. Notably, the Form 8-K filing emphasizes that it does not serve as an offer to sell or a solicitation to purchase any common stock shares in jurisdictions where this would be deemed unlawful prior to appropriate registration or qualification under relevant securities laws.

Furthermore, according to the Form 8-K filing, the Company has qualified as an emerging growth company per Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933. It is indicated in the filing that the registrant has opted not to utilize the extended transition period for adhering to new or revised financial accounting standards.

The filing includes various exhibits, such as the opinion of Allen Overy Shearman Sterling US LLP, the consent of the said entity, and a Cover Page Interactive Data File in Inline XBRL format contained in Exhibit 101.

Andrew S. Hughes, the Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary of AEye, Inc., signed the report on behalf of the Company in compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 requirements.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III’s 8K filing here.

About CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III

(Get Free Report)

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles