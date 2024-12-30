Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 61000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Africa Energy Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 28.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68.
Africa Energy Company Profile
Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. The company focuses on potential gas condensate development on Block 11B/12B offshore in South Africa. It also holds interest in the Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Horn Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Africa Energy Corp.
