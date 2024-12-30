AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Short Interest Update

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 818,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the November 30th total of 961,600 shares. Currently, 19.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 102,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $256,484.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5.02. This represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Price Performance

Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $117.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and delivers autonomous unmanned aerial systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). It offers unmanned aerial vehicles under the eBee Ag, eBee Geo, eBee TAC, eBee X, and eBee VISION brands; and sensor solutions, such as Altum-PT, RedEdge-P, Aeria X, Duet M, Duet T, S.O.D.A., and S.O.D.A.

