AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2024

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVSGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 818,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the November 30th total of 961,600 shares. Currently, 19.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 102,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $256,484.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5.02. This represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Price Performance

Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $117.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

(Get Free Report)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and delivers autonomous unmanned aerial systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). It offers unmanned aerial vehicles under the eBee Ag, eBee Geo, eBee TAC, eBee X, and eBee VISION brands; and sensor solutions, such as Altum-PT, RedEdge-P, Aeria X, Duet M, Duet T, S.O.D.A., and S.O.D.A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.