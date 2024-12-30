Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS) Short Interest Down 16.7% in December

Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Agent Information Software Stock Performance
AIFS opened at $1.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. Agent Information Software has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 million, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.29.
About Agent Information Software
