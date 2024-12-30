Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS) Short Interest Down 16.7% in December

Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Agent Information Software Stock Performance

AIFS opened at $1.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. Agent Information Software has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 million, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.29.

About Agent Information Software

Agent Information Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content via Internet or Web. It offers its software products and services to customers in the library community in the United States and Canada.

