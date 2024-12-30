Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Short Interest Update

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 908,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Agilysys from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Agilysys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.80.

In related news, Director Melvin L. Keating sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total value of $402,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,555.88. This represents a 8.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $59,305.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,451.94. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,391 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Agilysys by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,058,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,383,000 after buying an additional 340,424 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 938,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,689,000 after purchasing an additional 17,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Agilysys by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,124,000 after purchasing an additional 43,760 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 675,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,614,000 after buying an additional 30,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGYS stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.10. The company had a trading volume of 24,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.16 and its 200 day moving average is $113.15. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $73.52 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 37.54%. The business had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

