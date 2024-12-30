AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Up 14.0% in December

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the November 30th total of 34,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of AGM Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of AGM Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

AGM Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGMH traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.24. 4,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,071. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. AGM Group has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.20.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

