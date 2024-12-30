AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Short Interest Down 24.2% in December

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,200 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the November 30th total of 447,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 64.0 days.

AIB Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AIBRF opened at $5.29 on Monday. AIB Group has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $6.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

