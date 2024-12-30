Ain Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AINPF) Short Interest Update

Ain Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AINPFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the November 30th total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

AIN Stock Performance

AINPF opened at $64.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.70. AIN has a 1-year low of $56.70 and a 1-year high of $64.70.

About AIN

(Get Free Report)

Ain Holdings Inc engages in the dispensing pharmacy, and drug and cosmetic store businesses primarily in Japan. The company's Dispensing Pharmacy segment operates dispensing pharmacies; sells generic drugs; and provides staff dispatching and introduction services, as well as consulting services.

