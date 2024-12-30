Ain Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AINPF) Short Interest Update

Ain Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AINPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the November 30th total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

AIN Stock Performance

AINPF opened at $64.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.70. AIN has a 1-year low of $56.70 and a 1-year high of $64.70.

Get AIN alerts:

About AIN

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Ain Holdings Inc engages in the dispensing pharmacy, and drug and cosmetic store businesses primarily in Japan. The company's Dispensing Pharmacy segment operates dispensing pharmacies; sells generic drugs; and provides staff dispatching and introduction services, as well as consulting services.

Receive News & Ratings for AIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.