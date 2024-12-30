Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Short Interest Down 9.3% in December

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,017,600 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the November 30th total of 6,635,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.4 days.

Air Canada Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $15.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.10.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Air Canada had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 82.89%. Analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Canada upgraded Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

