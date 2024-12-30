Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Cut to C$26.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from C$28.50 to C$26.50 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AC. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$26.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$26.53.

Air Canada stock traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$22.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,337. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$22.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.72. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$14.47 and a 1 year high of C$26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99. The stock has a market cap of C$7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39.

In other news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.71, for a total value of C$130,246.80. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

