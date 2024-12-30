AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.65 and last traded at C$3.68, with a volume of 22597 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BOS shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of AirBoss of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of AirBoss of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.05.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.80 per share, with a total value of C$41,420.00. Also, Senior Officer Franco Ientile purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.27 per share, with a total value of C$42,739.00. Insiders bought 33,200 shares of company stock worth $131,273 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

