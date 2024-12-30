AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the November 30th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.7 days. Currently, 18.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at AirSculpt Technologies

In related news, CEO Dennis Dean sold 7,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $58,124.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 628,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,735,918.20. The trade was a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 78.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AirSculpt Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in AirSculpt Technologies by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 21,339 shares during the period. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 213,677 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on AirSculpt Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

AirSculpt Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:AIRS traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 214,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,594. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $314.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.79 and a beta of 1.64. AirSculpt Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $9.20.

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $42.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 million. AirSculpt Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AirSculpt Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure.

